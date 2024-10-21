Raut: MVA agrees on 210 seats, accuses BJP of misinformation

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut announced on Monday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has reached a consensus on 210 of the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, calling it a “significant achievement.” He emphasized that the alliance, which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP), is united in its goal to defeat the ruling coalition of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, the BJP, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, whom Raut accused of “looting” the state. This statement came amidst speculation about internal rifts and rumors of the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena contesting all seats independently.

Raut dismissed recent reports suggesting a possible reconciliation between the BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) following alleged phone conversations between him and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He accused the BJP of spreading misinformation out of fear of losing the upcoming assembly elections, and reiterated that the Shiv Sena (UBT) would never realign with the BJP, especially after the 2019 alliance breakup. The division within the Shiv Sena, engineered by the BJP, led to the fall of the MVA government and the transfer of power to the rebel faction under Eknath Shinde.

Addressing rumors of friction between Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) over seat-sharing, Raut expressed surprise at reports of internal Congress dissent and stressed that such leaks would not affect the alliance’s unity. He reaffirmed that the MVA’s focus remains on defeating the BJP, accusing the latter of undermining Maharashtra’s interests and the Constitution. The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with results to be declared on November 23.