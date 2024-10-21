Rising bomb threats: Govt considers stricter laws, no-fly list for offenders

The central government plans to introduce tougher measures to address the rise in bomb threats against airlines, Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu announced on October 21. This decision follows a surge in hoax bomb threats that disrupted nearly 100 domestic and international flights in the past week. The government is considering amending aviation security rules and the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982, to impose stricter penalties on those responsible for such threats.

Minister Naidu explained that two key changes are under review. First, adjustments to Aircraft Security Rules could enable authorities to place individuals responsible for bomb threats on a no-fly list, banning them from air travel. Second, amendments to the 1982 Act would make such offenses cognizable, with penalties that include fines and imprisonment. Naidu emphasized that these measures aim to act as a strong deterrent to prevent future hoax threats.

The announcement comes after a wave of hoax bomb threats targeting major Indian airlines, including IndiGo, Vistara, Air India, and others. On October 20, 25 flights were impacted after one anonymous message claimed multiple bombers were on board several flights, creating panic and leading to significant disruptions for airlines.