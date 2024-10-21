Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Samsung launched Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. The special edition smartphone will be available for purchase in select markets starting next week. The new foldable smartphone is thinner and lighter than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 that debuted earlier this year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition price starts at KRW 2,789,600 (roughly Rs. 1,70,000) in South Korea. It will be available in a single 16GB+512GB configuration and a Black Shadow colourway. Customers who purchase this model will receive discount coupons for other Samsung products like the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Editions features 8-inch internal and 6.5-inch outer screens. The standard model is equipped with a 6.3-inch external and 7.60-inch internal screen. The outer and internal displays have 21:9 and 20:18 aspect ratios, respectively.

The special edition model is 1.5mm thinner and 3g lighter than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6, having 10.6mm thickness and 236g weight. For optics, Samsung has bumped up the main wide-angle shooter to 200-megapixels. The rest of the lenses remain unchanged.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor, paired with 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of onboard storage. It also supports Galaxy AI — the company’s suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features for smartphones and other devices.