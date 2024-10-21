SC dismisses Arvind Kejriwal’s plea in Gujarat University defamation case

On October 21, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, allowing a criminal defamation case filed by Gujarat University to proceed. The case stems from Kejriwal’s remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s degree, which led Gujarat University to file the defamation suit. After receiving summons from Gujarat Police, Kejriwal had initially challenged the case in the Gujarat High Court, but his petition was rejected. He then moved to the Supreme Court, which also dismissed his plea.

A bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SV.N. Bhatti rejected Kejriwal’s petition, citing consistency with a previous Supreme Court decision in April 2024 that dismissed a similar petition by co-accused Sanjay Singh. The bench stated that since the court had adopted a specific approach in Singh’s case, it would follow the same stance for Kejriwal. This ruling clears the way for the defamation case against Kejriwal to move forward, marking a significant setback for the AAP leader in this legal battle.