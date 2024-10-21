Six workers, doctor shot dead by terrorists in Jammu

Srinagar: 6 workers including a doctor were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gagangir. The shooting happened near a campsite of Z-Morh tunnel. At least five people were injured in the shootout, of which four have suffered critical injuries.

The Z-Mohr tunnel is under construction. It is strategically important for defense. The tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity to people and the Indian Army in Ladakh.

Security personnel from the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) along with local police officials have cordoned off the area. Teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have also rushed to the spot.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the killings