Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty open marginally lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty were trading lower, dragged by private banks and FMCG stocks. The BSE Sensex was down 218 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 81,006. The NSE Nifty was at 24,746, down 107 points, or 0.43 per cent.

On the Nift , 32 out of the 50 stocks were trading higher. Of 4,002 stocks traded on the BSE at 12 noon on October 21, 1,323 advanced against 2,532 stocks that declined, and 147 remained unchanged. While 226 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 51 hit a 52-week low. A total of 278 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 272 in the lower circuit.

Top gainers were Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Asian Paint, Tata Steel, HDFC Life, Hindalco and UltraTech Cement. Top losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Tata Consumer Products, Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever and Adani Ports & SEZ.

Across sectors, the FMCG index was the top drag, falling 0.64 per cent, followed by the Media, Auto, and Oil & Gas indices. Among the gainers, the Financial Services and Bank Nifty indices were the top gainers, climbing 1.10 per cent and 0.89 per cent, respectively. The IT, Metal and Consumer Durables indices were also trading in the green.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 was up 0.35 per cent, and Nifty Smallcap 100 marginally ahead by 0.08 per cent.

India stock markets staged a smart recovery on Friday. The BSE Sensex snapped its three-day losing run to close 218 points, or 0.27 per cent, higher at 81,224.75 level. The NSE Nifty, too, ended at 24,854.05, up 104.16 points or 0.42 per cent.