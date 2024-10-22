3 killed, 2 injured in car-truck collision

Mathura: Three people were killed and two others were injured when their car collided with a truck on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, the five victims were coming to Varanasi and proceeding to Delhi. Their car rammed into a truck ahead of them, killing three of them on the spot and injuring two. The victims were identified as Pankaj Verma, Bhavesh and Rohit.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee opens flat against US dollar

The injured were immediately rushed to a hospital. The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.