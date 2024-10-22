5 killed as house collapses after cylinder blast

Bulandshahr: At least five members of a family were killed, and three others were injured after a cylinder blast caused the house to collapse in the Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh.

‘A cylinder blast occurred at a house in Ashapuri colony. There were 18-19 people in the house, eight people were rescued from here whose condition were very critical. The Chief Medical Officer has confirmed the death of five people, three people are still injured, out of which one is in serious condition but his treatment is underway. Fire brigade team, police department team, municipal corporation team, medical team, NDRF team are at the spot,’ said Bulandshahr District Magistrate, Chandra Prakash Singh.

The reasons for the blast will be investigated. Further details are awaited.

A similar incident happened last month in Firozabad, where five people were killed, and ten others were injured after a house collapsed due to an explosion at a firecracker factory.