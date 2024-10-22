85 Indians Released from Russian Military Service: Foreign Secretary

Eighty-five Indian nationals have been discharged from the Russian military, with efforts ongoing to secure the release of 20 more, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. This issue is expected to be raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan. Modi had previously pressed for the early discharge of these Indian nationals during his visit to Moscow in July.

Misri explained that the Indian government is in close contact with Russian authorities, including their foreign and defense ministries, regarding Indian citizens who were allegedly contracted into fighting for the Russian military, either legally or otherwise. He confirmed that around 85 Indians have returned, though some fatalities were reported, with nine Indians losing their lives while serving in the Russian military.

As of now, approximately 20 Indian nationals remain in Russian military service, and India is urging for their swift release. The Russian government stopped recruiting foreign nationals, including Indians, into its military as of April, and both nations are coordinating efforts to facilitate the discharge of those still wanting to return home.