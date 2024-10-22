Air India to operate flights to London from this Indian city: Details

Bengaluru: The flag carrier of India, Air India will operate new flights to London. The air carrier has decided to operate daily, non-stop flights between Bengaluru and London Heathrow. The service will start from October 27, 2024.

This move will link London Heathrow with all three of Air India’s hubs in India. The new flights will take over the existing Bengaluru-London Gatwick route, increasing the frequency of flights between Bengaluru and London from five times a week to a full seven times weekly.

These non-stop services will be operated using Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring 18 flat-bed seats in Business Class and 238 spacious seats in Economy Class. This will add an impressive 3,584 seats per week in total for flights to and from London Heathrow. Currently, Air India operates 31 flights a week to London Heathrow from its Delhi and Mumbai hubs.

Also Read: Mahindra launches Scorpio Classic Boss Edition: Price, Features

In addition, Air India will maintain its 12 weekly flights to London Gatwick from four Indian cities: Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa, and Kochi.

Flight Schedule for Bengaluru to London Heathrow (Effective October 27, 2024)

Flight # AI133

Route: Bengaluru to London Heathrow

Departure: 14:20 Hrs

Arrival: 19:30 Hrs

Days of Operation: Daily

Flight # AI132

Route: London Heathrow to Bengaluru

Departure: 21:05 Hrs

Arrival: 12:20 Hrs (+1)

Days of Operation: Daily

Bookings for these new flights are now open through all channels, including Air India’s official website (www.airindia.com), mobile app, and authorized travel agents.