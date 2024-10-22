Bangladesh journalist Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey’s appointment as ambassador sparks outrage

The interim government of Bangladesh has appointed Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey, a journalist known for his anti-India rhetoric, as an ambassador, which has sparked significant outrage in India. Ansarey, a former spokesperson for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), gained attention earlier in 2024 when he raised concerns about the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a U.S. State Department briefing. His actions were seen as interference in India’s internal affairs, leading to increased tensions. Ansarey’s new diplomatic role requires him to step down from other professional engagements, and his tenure will last for three years.

Ansarey has a controversial past, having faced legal action under Bangladesh’s Digital Security Act in 2022 and being labeled as “absconding” by Dhaka’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) department. His support for insurgent movements in India’s Northeast has further fueled concerns about his appointment. Critics argue that the Yunus government is promoting individuals with anti-India sentiments, intensifying the backlash over his new position.

Social media has been flooded with reactions, accusing the Yunus government of fostering a “global anti-India alliance.” Users have pointed out Ansarey’s ties to political figures like Md Yunus and George Soros, suggesting deeper motives behind his rise. Some have expressed alarm over his connections with opposition figures like Rahul Gandhi, adding to the narrative of coordinated efforts against India.