Bengaluru BBMP Uses Footpaths to Feed Stray Dogs; Public Voices Concerns

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched a pilot initiative called ‘Kukur Tihar’ aimed at designating specific areas throughout the city for feeding stray dogs. However, public sentiment suggests that the program may prioritize publicity over genuine animal welfare concerns. Many residents are apprehensive about this approach, as it may lead to larger groups of stray dogs gathering, potentially resulting in conflicts among them. Critics argue that the BBMP has ignored pressing issues in these neighborhoods and raise concerns about possible collusion between Animal Birth Control (ABC) and Anti-Rabies contractors and the Kukur Tihar initiative, questioning the program’s true intentions.

Feeding locations have been identified in various neighborhoods, including Manjunath Nagar, Konanakunte, Jakkur, and Hoodi. Many of these sites are in pedestrian-heavy areas, leading to worries about pedestrian safety when food is regularly placed out for the dogs. An ongoing concern is who will be responsible for cleaning up the leftover food from the sidewalks. While BBMP officials have assured residents that civic workers will manage the cleanup, locals remain doubtful about how effectively this will be enforced, raising questions about the cleanliness of the designated feeding spots.

Another controversial site is located near an Anganwadi in Raghuva Nahalli, RR Nagar. Given past incidents of stray dogs attacking children, there is significant concern among locals regarding the safety of children who attend the Anganwadi. Community members have expressed strong opposition to this choice of location, citing a lack of thorough evaluation by BBMP officials. Additionally, a feeding site near the town hall at the BBMP headquarters has drawn criticism due to the high volume of visitors in that area, leading to objections about its suitability for feeding stray dogs. Residents in other selected areas, such as Siddapur in Bairasandra, have also voiced worries about navigating their streets and potential dangers posed by the dogs, especially if territorial disputes arise during feeding times.