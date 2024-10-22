Commodity Market: Gold price stays firm at record high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained firm at all-time high in Kerala on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. Gold is priced at Rs 58,400 per 8 gram and Rs 7300 per 1 gram. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 160 per 8 gram. Gold price crossed Rs 57,000 mark in the state on October 16. It crossed Rs 58,000 mark on October 19.

In other major markets, gold prices witnessed a modest increase on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7982.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.240. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7318.3 per gram, also up by Rs.240. The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -2.55%, whereas in the last month it has decreased by 4.4%. The cost of silver is Rs.104200 per kg, with an increase of Rs.1700 per kg.

In Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures contracts opened on Tuesday at Rs 78,389 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.45% or Rs 329. Silver futures contracts were trading at Rs 98,299/kg, up by nearly 0.9% or Rs 851. In the last one week, the prices of Gold have increased by over Rs 2,000/ 10 gram while those of silver have gained nearly Rs 6,700/kg in the same time period. On Monday, gold futures contract settled at Rs78,039 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.37%.

In global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.1% at $2,723.06 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were 0.1% lower to $2,737.1.Gold hit its all-time high of $2,740.37 on Monday and has gained about 32% so far this year. Price of spot silver rose 0.2% to $33.86 per ounce, after hitting its highest level since late 2012 at $34.28. Platinum rose 0.3% at $1,006.26 and palladium gained 0.4% to $1,055.75.