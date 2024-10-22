Cyclone Dana to hit Odisha, West Bengal on October 24; 25

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has mobilized 25 teams—14 in West Bengal and 11 in Odisha—in anticipation of Cyclone Dana, expected to hit between Puri, Odisha, and Sagar Island, West Bengal, on October 24-25. The cyclone is predicted to bring wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, with gusts up to 120 kmph. Both state and central authorities are coordinating safety measures, including evacuations and emergency services.

As the cyclone approaches, government agencies in Odisha and West Bengal are actively evacuating residents from vulnerable coastal areas. Fishermen have been recalled from sea, and essential services like medical aid and power supply are on standby. Neighboring states, including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand, have been warned about potential heavy rainfall and are monitoring dam releases to prevent flooding.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has instructed officials to ensure thorough preparations, with a focus on evacuating affected areas and stocking cyclone shelters with adequate food and supplies. The state has set a “zero casualty” goal for the storm, emphasizing readiness and precautionary measures.