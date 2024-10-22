Delhi-NCR Air Quality Declines; GRAP Stage 2 Activated

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated stage two of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in response to the worsening air quality in Delhi. As of Tuesday morning, the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 317, categorizing it as “very poor.” The AQI scale ranges from 0 to 50 for good, up to 450 for severe-plus, with any reading above 300 indicating serious health risks.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that Delhi’s AQI will remain in the “very poor” range due to unfavorable weather conditions. Under stage two of GRAP, restrictions will be imposed on coal and firewood usage, as well as diesel generator sets in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). Additional measures include dust control at construction sites, increased mechanical sweeping and water spraying, and the deployment of traffic personnel at congestion points to alleviate air pollution.

To further address the pollution crisis, the Delhi government has initiated the “Red Light On-Gaadi Off” campaign, encouraging drivers to turn off their engines at traffic signals. Gopal Rai, the Delhi Environment Minister and a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), launched this initiative, aiming to reduce emissions and promote public transportation. Residents are advised to minimize private vehicle use, avoid construction activities during the winter months, and refrain from burning biomass and solid waste outdoors.