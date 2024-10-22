Diwali 2024: Indian Railways announces additional trains on these routes: Details

New Delhi: Central Railways has announced 24 special trains between Panvel and Nanded. The national transporter also announced special trains for those travelling to Samastipur, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj. These trains were announced due to heavy rush of passengers during Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Here are the details of the newly announced trains:

Train 07626: Will depart from Panvel at 2:30 pm every Tuesday and Thursday from 22 October to November 28 and arrive at Hazur Sahib Nanded at 4:30 am the next day.

Train 07625: Will depart Hazur Sahib Nanded at 11 pm every Monday and Wednesday from October 21 to November 27 and arrive at Panvel at 1:25 pm the next day.

Both these trains will have 12 services each and will halt at the following stations: Parbhani, Nashik Road, Purna, Lasur, Manwat, Igatpuri, Jalna, Kalyan, Selu, Aurangabad, Rotegaon, Partur, Nagarsol, Manmad.

In addition, several other trains connecting Mumbai, Prayagraj, Samastipur, and Gorakhpur.

Passengers can book tickets for train No 07626 at special charges from the official IRCTC website, www.irctc.co.in. In addition, customers can book tickets using the IRCTC app. Tatkal ticket bookings are open for a short time and have limited seats.