Forex Market: Indian rupee opens flat against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee stayed flat against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday. As per forex traders, the positive sentiment in domestic equity markets was negated by the unabated outflow of foreign funds. The local currency resisted the fall on the back of the retreating dollar and a downward movement in the crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 84.07 against the US dollar and traded on a flat note in early deals. On Monday, the Indian rupee settled flat at 84.07 against the US dollar.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04 per cent to 103.79.Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets on Monday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,261.83 crore.