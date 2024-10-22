Full list of free, paid events of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024 announced

Dubai: The organizers of Dubai Fitness Challenge announced the full schedule. The eighth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge will to kick off on October 24.

The event will encourage all residents to exercise for 30 minutes every day for 30 days. On November 10, cyclists can take over Sheikh Zayed Road — choosing between a 12km route or a family-friendly 4km course around Downtown Dubai.

This year, three fitness villages and over 23 fitness hubs will be across the city. The iconic Kite Beach fitness village will return with various activities for visitors of all ages. The Dubai Municipality fitness village will be located inside Zabeel Park. It will host a variety of fitness zones, including a new cricket zone, running club, spinning zone, and a Kids Fitness Zone. This village will also serve as the official bib distribution hub for Dubai Run and Dubai Ride.

The RTA Al Warqa’a Park fitness village will offer a variety of activities, from cycling to multi-sport zones. Key features include a cycling hub with 75 bikes and mechanics on-site, a new Running Club, and designated areas for kids, ladies, and football enthusiasts.

The Plus500 city half marathon will take place on October 27, with routes starting at the Gate Building at Dubai International Financial Centre. For the first time, the Premier Padel P1 tournament will take place on November 3 at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. Some of the best players will compete for a prize pool of Dh8 million in men’s and women’s categories.

Residents can enjoy the serene water and picturesque mountains as the Dubai Stand Up Paddle event returns to Hatta Dam on November 2. Certified coaches will be on hand to guide participants at all experience levels. For the first time this year, those who participate in the event will also be able to enjoy free kayaking sessions at Hatta Dam. Available throughout the day, these slots will be subject to availability and can be booked on site.

The super popular Dubai Run will return on Sunday, November 24, to conclude the challenge. Thousands of participants will pass Dubai’s iconic landmarks, choosing between 5km and 10km routes along Sheikh Zayed Road.