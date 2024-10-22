IRCTC launches Sabarimala Yatra’ Bharat Gaurav train: Details

Secunderabad: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced ‘Sabarimala Yatra’ Bharat Gaurav train. The train will originate from Telangana State.

The new tourist package titled ‘Sabarimala Yatra’ Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will start from Secunderabad railway station. The train will cover famous Lord Ayyappa Temple, Sabarimala and Chottanikkara Devi Temple, Chottanikkara. It will have stops at Nalgonda, Piduguralla Guntur, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati and Chittoor in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The whole trip, which will be covered over a period of 4 nights and 5 days, includes all travel facilities (including both rail as well as road transport), accommodation facility, catering arrangements. Security on train including CCTV cameras installed in all coaches, public announcement facility in all coaches, Travel insurance and presence of IRCTC Tour Managers throughout the travel for assistance.

• Tour Date: November 16, 2024 at 8am from Secunderabad railway station

• Duration: 04 Nights and 05 Days

• Stoppages: Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor

• Cost Per Head (Including GST): Economy Category (SL): Rs. 11,475, Standard Category (3AC): Rs. 18,790 and Comfort Category (2AC): Rs. 24,215

• Destinations: Sabarimala: Lord Ayyappa Swamy Temple and Chottanikkara: Chottanikkara Bhagavathy Temple.