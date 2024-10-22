Jeep launches 2025 Meridian Facelift in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Jeep has finally launched the facelift avatar of Meridan in India. The model has been released at the introductory starting price of Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The newly launched Meridian can be purchased in both 5-seater and 7-seater configurations. It has been offered in four trims – Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O) and Overland. Interested customers can visit the authorised dealership nationwide, and can pre-book the vehicle. The deliveries are expected to kickstart later this month.

The refreshed version has a sportier grille at the front, featuring the signature style chrome finished seven-slat grille. The model has been given an impressive 18-inch alloy wheel. The dashboard has received the latest suede finish elements with copper stitching, while the seating flaunts a new beige upholstery.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee opens flat against US dollar

The size of the digital instrument cluster remains unchanged, and it continues to offer an improved 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, which is supported by all the wireless car connect technology including Android, Apple and Auto Car play. Other notable features include a wireless charger, a 9-speaker Alpine audio system, and ventilated front seats among others.

The SUV continues to use a 2.0-litre diesel engine, generating 170hp and 350Nm of peak torque. The unit is mated with a six-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic gearbox with both a 4×2 and 4×4 options.