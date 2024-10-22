Jemimah Rodrigues’ Gymkhana membership revoked over father’s religious activities

Jemimah Rodrigues, a key player in India’s women’s cricket team, has had her honorary membership at Khar Gymkhana in Mumbai revoked. The decision, made at the club’s annual general meeting on October 20, 2024, stems from concerns raised by members about her father, Ivan Rodrigues, allegedly conducting religious activities on the club premises. Ivan reportedly hosted events linked to his organization, Brother Manuel Ministries, which sparked objections among other members, leading to the cancellation of Jemimah’s three-year honorary membership awarded in 2023.

According to club officials, Ivan Rodrigues had been using the club’s presidential hall for about 18 months to host around 35 events, featuring music and religious messages. Khar Gymkhana’s managing committee emphasized that the club’s constitution prohibits any form of religious activities, with committee member Shiv Malhotra and former president Nitin Gadekar both expressing dismay over the nature of these gatherings. The club acted following protests from members who were uncomfortable with the activities.

Jemimah, who has played in three Tests, 30 ODIs, and 104 T20Is for India, has been a prominent figure in Indian cricket, recently participating in the T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE. However, her involvement in the club was overshadowed by the controversy surrounding her father’s activities, leading to the termination of her membership.