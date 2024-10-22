Karnataka HC denies bail to Prajwal Revanna in three cases

The Karnataka High Court on Monday rejected one bail plea and two anticipatory bail petitions filed by former MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces multiple accusations of rape and sexual assault. Four FIRs have been lodged against him, including charges of rape, sexual assault, insulting a woman’s dignity, and issuing life threats. Prajwal had sought bail in three of these cases.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna, who heard the petitions, denied all three requests, citing the seriousness of the accusations and the disturbing nature of the alleged actions. The judge stated that Prajwal’s behavior, as described in the petitions, reflected a loss of control and lasciviousness, deeply unsettling to societal norms. He ruled that Prajwal was not entitled to bail.

Following this decision, Prajwal Revanna will have to approach the Supreme Court if he intends to contest the High Court’s ruling and seek bail. The charges against him, based on a complaint from a domestic worker, have drawn significant public attention, further intensifying the case.