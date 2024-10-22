Karnataka rains: Crops damaged across districts, IMD issues 3-day Yellow alert

Karnataka has been hit by heavy monsoon rains, severely impacting over 15 districts, including Bengaluru, Haveri, Koppal, and Davangere. Flooding has caused significant damage to homes and infrastructure, with Baradoor village in Haveri being one of the worst-affected areas, where more than 30 houses were submerged. Additionally, 28 devotees had to be rescued from a monastery flooded by an overflowing lake. Several other villages have also been cut off or experienced infrastructure collapse due to the relentless downpour.

Agriculture has been heavily affected, with approximately 36,000 hectares of crops damaged over the past few days. In Chikmagalur, 25,000 hectares of groundnut crops were destroyed, while onion crops in 3,000 hectares have suffered significant losses. In Koppal district, maize, onion, and chilli crops over large areas were wiped out by the rains, and in Tumkur, harvested paddy fields were completely submerged.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall for the next three days, issuing yellow and orange alerts across various parts of the state, including Bengaluru, Haveri, and Chikmagalur. Authorities are on high alert, with rescue operations underway, as Karnataka braces for further heavy rains and potential worsening conditions in the coming days.