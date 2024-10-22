Know side effects of using a phone first thing in the morning

Using a phone first thing in the morning, while a common habit for many, may have several potential side effects:

1. Disruption of Circadian Rhythm: Exposure to the blue light emitted by phones can interfere with the body’s natural circadian rhythm, potentially affecting sleep patterns.

2. Increased Stress: Checking messages, emails, or social media notifications immediately upon waking up can trigger stress, especially if the content is negative or work-related.

3. Reduced Productivity: Engaging with the phone early in the morning might lead to procrastination and reduced productivity, as it diverts attention from morning routines or important tasks.

4. Eye Strain: Prolonged use of screens, especially in low light conditions, can cause eye strain and discomfort.

5. Tech Neck: Constantly looking down at the phone may contribute to poor posture and neck strain, commonly referred to as “tech neck.”

Also Read: Things you need to know about demisexuality

6. Decreased Mindfulness: Checking the phone right away may prevent individuals from being present in the moment, reducing mindfulness and awareness of the surrounding environment.

7. Comparison and Negative Emotions: Scrolling through social media early in the morning may expose individuals to curated content that can lead to comparison, jealousy, or other negative emotions.

8. Overstimulation: Exposure to a barrage of information, notifications, or news stories early in the morning can be mentally overwhelming and contribute to stress.

9. Decreased Morning Motivation: Engaging with the phone immediately after waking up may disrupt the natural process of waking up and feeling motivated for the day ahead.

10. Impact on Mental Health: Constant connectivity and exposure to online content may contribute to feelings of information overload, anxiety, or other mental health issues.