Mahindra launches Scorpio Classic Boss Edition: Price, Features

Mumbai: The top car maker Mahindra has launched a new special edition in the Scorpio Classic range called Boss Edition. The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition comes with a long list of accessories compared to the stock version and these are from the dealer level and not from Mahindra directly. Interested customers can reserve the model by visiting the authorised dealership nationwide.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition gets a blacked-out front grille and dark chrome finish for the foglamp housing, around the headlights, bonnet scoop, indicators, and the tail lamp. The Scorpio also gets a rear gurad, finished in black powder coating. The other accessories include a front bumper extender, rain visors, a silver skid plate under the front bonnet, a rear guard with black powder coating and the list goes on.

Inside, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition gets a beige interior with black seats, a neck cushion, pillows, and Mahindra logos on them. Customers option for the mid-spec variants can get the Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition with a reversing camera as well. The SUV continues to feature the same LED headlight setup, paired with integrated DRLs and fog lamps.

The Scorpio Classic Boss Edition continues to use the same 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. It generates a maximum power of 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. The unit is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.