NIA charges key aide of Khalistani terrorists Rinda, Landa in Punjab terror plot

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Gurpreet Singh, also known as Gopi, a key associate of Khalistani terrorists Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda and Lakhbir Singh alias Landa. Gurpreet, from Tarn Taran, Punjab, is linked to the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and was involved in a terror conspiracy to carry out attacks in Punjab and other parts of India. The chargesheet, submitted to a special NIA court in Mohali, details his role in the 2022 rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on Sarhali police station.

The NIA investigation revealed that Gurpreet maintained contact with his foreign-based handlers while in jail and after his release. He conspired to raise funds for BKI by extorting businessmen under Landa’s instructions and was responsible for recruiting vulnerable youths into the terror module. Additionally, he conducted reconnaissance of targets identified by Landa and attempted to carry out assassinations.

During a search operation in January, NIA seized an illegal weapon from Gurpreet’s residence. He now faces charges under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Indian Penal Code, and the Arms Act, according to the NIA’s statement.