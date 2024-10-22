PM Modi heads to Russia for 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Russia on Tuesday to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, scheduled from October 22 to 24. The summit, hosted by Russia, is set to bring together leaders from BRICS nations to discuss global issues under the theme “Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security.” According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the summit will provide an important platform to evaluate ongoing BRICS initiatives and explore future cooperation opportunities.

In a statement before his departure, PM Modi emphasized the importance of BRICS as a forum for dialogue on global development, climate change, economic cooperation, and cultural exchanges. He noted that the inclusion of new members in BRICS has enhanced the group’s global reach and agenda. Modi also highlighted that the summit would reinforce India’s “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership” with Russia.

This visit marks Modi’s second trip to Russia in 2024, following his July visit for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit in Moscow, where he met with President Vladimir Putin and received Russia’s highest civilian honor, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle. The summit takes place amid ongoing global challenges, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Middle East crisis.