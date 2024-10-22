Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity indices end 1% lower. BSE Sensex closed at 80,220.72, descended by 930.55 points or 1.15%. NSE Nifty settled at 24,472.10, dipped by 309.00 points or 1.25%.

Stocks advanced on BSE on October 22, 2024, were 524 against 3,437 stocks that declined, and 82 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,043. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 163, and those that hit a 52-week low was 143. A total of 187 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 564 in the lower circuit. A total of 27 out of 30 stocks ended lower.

Also Read: Jharkhand Assembly Election: Rahul Gandhi faces backlash over ‘BJP anti-tribal’ remark

Top losers were Reliance Industries, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Larsen and Toubro, State Bank of India ,HDFC Bank, PNB, Maharashtra Bank, Central Bank, UCO Bank, Canara Bank and Punjab and Sind Bank.

Among sectoral trends, all sectors were trading in red, with Nifty Realty slipping the second lowest (down 3.61 per cent) after Nifty PSU Bank that up to 4 per cent intraday. Stocks of PSU banks such as fell in the range of 5-6 per cent each intraday. Other sectors including Nifty Metal, Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty Auto, Nifty Media and Nifty Oil and Gas also fell between 2-3 per cent intraday. The BSE SmallCap index fell 3.71 per cent at 53580.91 level intraday. The BSE MidCap index on the other hand slumped by 2.52 per cent at 45,975.21 intraday.