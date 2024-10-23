Air India launches new fare options for passengers

Mumbai: The national air carrier of India, Air India introduced new fare options for passengers. The airline has revamped its fare structure.

Air India now offers eight fare categories across four cabin classes:

Economy: Value, Classic, Flex

Premium Economy: Classic, Flex

Business: Classic, Flex

First Class: First

These fare options come with increased baggage allowances and greater flexibility for cancellations or date changes for a small extra cost. Passengers can choose a plan that suits their specific needs. These new fare families are available on both domestic and international flights.

Air India has redesigned its fare families for the European and UK markets. Economy travellers now have access to a more affordable “Value” fare, which includes one piece of checked baggage weighing 23 kg but with limited travel flexibility. Those seeking greater flexibility and additional baggage allowances can opt for the “Classic” and “Flex” fares, which allow for two checked bags.

Passengers can book these fare families through all major distribution channels, including Air India’s website, mobile app, online travel agents, and traditional travel agents.

No matter which fare category passengers choose, Air India assures a complete full-service flying experience. This includes free hot meals, checked-in baggage allowances, carry-on baggage, and reward points through their Flying Returns loyalty program.