Ambrane launches solar power bank in India

Mumbai: Ambrane Solar 10K was launched in India. It is the first solar power bank from the company. Ambrane Solar 10K price in India is set at Rs. 2,799 and is available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Ambrane India website. It comes with a 180-day warranty and is offered in a single black colourway.

The Ambrane Solar 10K sports a four-fold solar panel design and is said to come with a durable, flight-approved build. The portable charger is equipped with an LED flashlight and an inbuilt digital display which shows users the battery status of the device.

Equipped with SafeCharge Technology, the Ambrane Solar 10K has a multi-layered chipset which is said to protect the device against overheating, overcharging, and other similar risks. It boasts a charging capacity of 10,000mAh. The power bank can fully recharge in up to 5 days using solar panels with a solar input of up to 8.5W. It can also be recharged with 20W PD chargers in about 3.5 hours.

The Ambrane Solar 10K supports 22.5W fast charging output and supports both USB Type-A and Type-C connectivity. It is claimed to charge personal electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, and more two or three times on a single charge.