Bajaj introduces Pulsar N125 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj has added latest version in the Pulsar range under the N125 series. The model has been released in two variants, flaunting the price tag between Rs 94,707 to Rs. 98,707 ( all ex-showroom, Delhi). The model in a total of seven colour options. The list includes Pewter Grey/Citrus Rush, Ebony Black/Cocktail Wine Red, Pearl Metallic White, Ebony Black/Purple Fury, Cocktail Wine Red, Ebony Black, and Caribbean Blue.

The motorbike gets a stylish triangle-shaped headlight setup, paired with sleek turned indicators. The bike has been treated with a split seating arrangement, supported by a telescopic fork at the front and a preload adjustable mono-shock at the back.

The vehicle runs on 17-inch wheels, where it has been given a disc brake at the front, while the rear gets a normal drum unit. The Pulsar N150 uses a 124.58cc BS6-compliant engine that generates a maximum power of 11.83 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle weighs 125 kg, and offers 9.5 litres of fuel tank.