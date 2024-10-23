BCCI announces India A squad for tour of Australia

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad of India A for the upcoming tour of Australia. India A will play two first-class matches against Australia A in Mackay and Melbourne and then take part in a three-day intra-squad game against Senior Indian Mens Team in Perth.

The Selection Committee has picked a 15-member India A squad. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as the captain. Abhimanyu Easwaran is named as the vice-captain.

India A squad for the tour of Australia

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (WK), Abishek Porel (WK), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian