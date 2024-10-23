Bengaluru building collapse: 5 dead, rescue efforts continue for missing workers

A six-storey under-construction building in Bengaluru’s Babusa Palya collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least five workers and leaving many others trapped. The incident occurred around 3:50 PM, with more than 15 laborers on-site. Authorities suspect that as many as 20 people might still be trapped beneath the debris.

Rescue operations, led by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Fire Brigade, have been ongoing. Heavy machinery and gas cutters are being used to clear the rubble and reach survivors. So far, five bodies have been recovered, with several workers, including a mason, plumber, and laborer, still missing. Rescue efforts are focused on carefully reaching those trapped without causing further harm.

The collapse, believed to be caused by structural weaknesses and poor construction practices, has raised concerns about unauthorized building activities in Bengaluru. Authorities suspect the building exceeded its permitted construction limits, which, combined with ongoing work during the rainy season, may have led to the disaster.