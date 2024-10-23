Build stronger bones: Top 6 foods to include in your diet

To build stronger bones, it’s essential to include nutrient-rich foods that support bone health. Here are the top six foods to incorporate into your diet:

1. **Dairy Products** – Milk, yogurt, and cheese are rich in calcium, a vital mineral for bone strength and density. They also provide vitamin D, which helps the body absorb calcium effectively.

2. **Leafy Greens** – Vegetables like spinach, kale, and collard greens are excellent sources of calcium and vitamin K, both essential for bone health.

3. **Fatty Fish** – Salmon, mackerel, and sardines are loaded with vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, which help in calcium absorption and reduce bone loss.

4. **Nuts and Seeds** – Almonds, chia seeds, and flaxseeds provide healthy fats, magnesium, and phosphorus, all of which contribute to strong bones.

5. **Eggs** – Rich in vitamin D and protein, eggs help in the maintenance and repair of bones, making them a beneficial addition to your diet.

6. **Fortified Foods** – Cereals, plant-based milks, and juices often come fortified with calcium and vitamin D, offering convenient ways to boost bone health.

Incorporating these foods into your daily meals will help promote stronger, healthier bones over time.