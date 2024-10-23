CM Pinarayi Vijayan mourns ADM Naveen Babu’s death, suggests action against PP Divya

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed profound sorrow over the death of Kannur ADM Naveen Babu, marking his first public acknowledgment of the incident nine days after it occurred. During the inauguration of a meeting for the Secretariat Employees Association, he described the tragedy as deeply painful and emphasized the need for a strong response.

Vijayan assured that decisive measures would be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future, underscoring the protection of individuals who act fearlessly and fairly. He highlighted that no one should compromise their self-respect or dignity in the workplace.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced that all administrative transfers would now be managed online, with decisions based on merit. His remarks indicated that there could be potential action against PP Divya, the former president of the Kannur district panchayat, regarding the circumstances surrounding Naveen Babu’s death.