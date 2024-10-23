Crossbeats Introduces New Dual Dash Camera: Details

Mumbai: Crossbeats, a leader in consumer electronics, has launched the Roadeye DC03 4K Car Dashcam. The advanced DC03 Dashcam is available now on Amazon and the Crossbeats website for just Rs. 9,999.

DC03 Dual Dash Camera boasts cutting-edge technology, offering sharp 4K UHD video recording. It features built-in GPS and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The integrated GPS tracks your route meticulously.

The DC03 has advanced driver assistance systems that alert drivers to potential collisions and lane departures, helping them stay focused and aware. Plus, with collision and motion detection, your vehicle is secure even when parked.

It comes with the WiFi 6 technology. The dashcam connects seamlessly to any smartphone or cloud storage for hassle-free data management. It also features low power protection, automatically minimizing energy use or shutting down when battery levels get low.