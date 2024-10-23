Cyclone Dana: 150+ trains cancelled, 30 rescue teams ready as Odisha, Bengal brace for landfall

As Cyclone Dana approaches, Odisha and West Bengal have begun evacuating residents from vulnerable areas, with educational institutions in affected regions being closed. The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Puri in Odisha and Sagar Island in West Bengal between Thursday night and Friday. Rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are on standby, and over 150 trains within the South Eastern Railway zone have been canceled.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Dana within 12 hours. By late Thursday or early Friday, it will likely strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm. In preparation, 14 NDRF teams are on alert in West Bengal, along with 20 teams in Odisha. The Army, Navy, and Coast Guard are also prepared, with rescue resources ready.

Odisha has deployed additional 51 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and 178 fire service teams. The state plans to evacuate over 10 lakh people from 3,000 villages in 14 districts to cyclone shelters. The Indian Coast Guard is actively providing safety advisories to fishermen and has stationed resources in West Bengal and Odisha for rescue and relief operations.