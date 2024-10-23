Delhi experiences 12-hour water supply cut today; affected areas listed

Residents in Delhi are urged to store sufficient water in advance due to a planned 12-hour disruption in supply occurring on Wednesday and Thursday. The Delhi Jal Board announced that this disruption is necessary for maintenance work at the Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant (WTP). Areas affected by the outage include Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Moolchand, various parts of Greater Kailash, Kailash Nagar, and Lajpat Nagar. The water supply will be unavailable from 10:00 AM on October 23 until the evening, and it will also be affected again on October 24 morning.

Additionally, another water supply disruption is scheduled for Friday, affecting more regions of the national capital. According to the statement released by the Delhi Jal Board, the impacted areas include parts of Kirti Nagar, HMP Colony, Inder Puri, Maya Puri, Toda Pur Village, Dasghara, C-Block JJR, Naraina Village, Naraina Vihar, Krishi Kunj, Mansarovar Garden, Ramesh Nagar, and MES, among others. The supply in these regions will also be disrupted or available at low pressure for 12 hours.

To assist residents during this time, the Delhi Jal Board has stated that water tankers can be requested from the central control center or via the DJB hotline. Residents are advised to make necessary preparations to mitigate the impact of the water supply interruptions.