Emirate in UAE announces special privileges for residents, sponsors with no residency violations

Dubai: Dubai announced special privileges for residents, sponsors with no residency violations in past 10 years. Dubai residents and Emirati sponsors who have not committed any residency violations in the past 10 years can enjoy “special privileges beginning November 1. The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai announced this.
The initiative called, ‘Ideal Face’, recognises all those who adhere to UAE residency laws. The special benefits include:
Priority call service when contacting the Amer Call Centre
Dedicated service queue to expedite their turn at Amer Centres
Receiving an ‘Ideal Face’ digital appreciation certificate
Offering services to senior citizens at their residences through a mobile service vehicle
The privileges, however, apply only to individuals and do not apply to establishments.
The eligibility criteria is as follows:
Must be a UAE citizen or a foreign resident
Must have resided in Dubai for a minimum of 10 years
Must be a sponsor of one or more individuals who have not committed any residency violations in the past 10 years
The sponsor must not have any recorded residency violations in the current year
GDRFA called upon all citizens, residents, and visitors to participate in the initiative by pledging their continuous commitment to residency laws.
