flydubai announces new daily service to this country: Details

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, flydubai launched new flight service. The airline announced the launch of a new daily service to Nepal’s Bhairahawa Airport, also known as Gautam Buddha International Airport (BWA). The service from Dubai to Nepal’s Bhairahawa Airport will start from November 10.

The daily service to Bhairahawa will operate from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB). Emirates will codeshare on this route. Return flights to Dubai will operate via Kathmandu.

‘Bhairahawa Airport is Nepal’s second international airport and is located in Siddharthanagar serving the Lumbini Province, the birthplace of Gautama Buddha. We are pleased to continue to serve Nepal with the addition of our new daily service, underscoring our commitment to offer reliable and convenient travel options via Dubai’s aviation hub,’ Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said.

The carrier started operating to Nepal with the launch of direct flights to Kathmandu in 2009. It has carried more than three million passengers.

Flydubai recently started operations to Basel in Switzerland, Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan and Kerman and Kish Island in Iran, growing its network to 126 destinations in 55 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, South Asia and South-East Asia.