Huawei launches Nova 13 series: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Huawei Nova 13 series was unveiled in China. The lineup includes the Huawei Nova 13 and Nova 13 Pro. Huawei Nova 13 price starts at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,800) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 512GB and 1TB variants are listed at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,400) and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,300), respectively.

Meanwhile, the Nova 13 Pro begins at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,600) for the base 256GB version. The handset’s 512GB and 1TB options are marked at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,200) and CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 53,100) respectively.

Both Huawei Nova 13 and the Pro variant come in four colour options — Feather Sand Purple, Feather Sand White, Loddon Green, and Star Black (translated from Chinese).

The Huawei Nova 13 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,412 x 1,084 pixels) OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Nova 13 Pro has a 6.76-inch OLED quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phones are powered by Kirin 8000 chipsets. Although both handsets have 12GB of RAM, the base model supports LPDDR4X, while the Pro option gets LPDDR5 RAM. They ship with Android 14-based HarmonyOS 4.2.

The vanilla Huawei Nova 13 has a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The Pro variant, on the other hand, comes with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12MP 3x telephoto shooter, and an 8-megapixel macro camera. The front camera of the base Nova 13 handset has a 60-megapixel sensor, while the Pro option carries an additional 8-megapixel 5x zoom lens. The phones support Huawei’s Da Vinci Portrait Engine 2.0 and get AI-backed photo editing features.

Both Huawei Nova 13 handsets are backed by 5,000mAh batteries with 100W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, OTG, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Beidou satellite communication, and a USB Type-C port.