Kartarpur Corridor pact extended for 5 years; India asks Pakistan to drop $20 service fee

India and Pakistan have agreed to extend the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor agreement for another five years, ensuring continued access for Indian pilgrims to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan. The agreement, originally signed in October 2019, was due to expire this year, but the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed its extension through diplomatic channels, allowing pilgrims uninterrupted access to the revered site.

The MEA also renewed its call for Pakistan to remove the $20 service charge imposed on each pilgrim, emphasizing that this financial burden should be waived to facilitate easier access to the holy site. Indian officials have consistently requested the elimination of this fee, which is levied on every pilgrim per visit to the Gurdwara.

The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, a vital link between India and Pakistan, enables visa-free travel for Indian pilgrims and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders. The Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, located near the Ravi River in Pakistan’s Narowal district, is one of Sikhism’s holiest sites, where Guru Nanak Dev spent the last 18 years of his life. On the Indian side, Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab is situated close to the international border.