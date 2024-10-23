Kerala school students accidentally enter excise office, request matchbox to light ganja

In a surprising incident in Adimali district, Kerala, a group of higher secondary school students on an excursion from Thrissur mistakenly entered an excise office while seeking a matchbox to light a beedi containing ganja. Unaware that they had entered a government office, the students approached the officers after coming out of a nearby hotel.

Upon realizing the situation, the excise officers acted quickly and apprehended the students. A thorough search revealed the possession of illegal substances, including ganja and hashish oil, as well as paraphernalia used for consumption. As a result, a case was filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against two students found with the drugs.

After the incident, the involved students received counseling, and the remaining group was sent back to Thrissur with their teachers. The two students caught with the substances were returned to their parents following a comprehensive intervention. Authorities noted that the students had pooled their money to purchase the illegal items from local drug peddlers, and legal action is underway against those implicated.