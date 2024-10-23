Know common infections that you can get from your toilet seat

Toilet seats are one of the dirtiest places in our homes. There are several infections that can be contracted from our toilet seats.

Here are five common infections that you can get from your toilet seat:

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs): UTIs are one of the most common infections that people contract from their toilet seats. UTIs occur when bacteria present in urine, invade the urinary tract and cause an infection. Women are more prone to getting UTIs than men..

The symptoms of UTIs include frequent and/or painful urination, lower abdominal pain, back pain and cloudy or bloody urine. The best way to prevent a UTI is to always wipe from front to back after using the toilet and to make sure to wash your hands with soap and water after going.

Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs): Herpes is one of the most common STIs that can be contracted from a toilet seat. Herpes is caused by a virus called HSV-2 and is easily transmitted through skin-to-skin contact with an infected person. It is possible to get herpes from a toilet seat if you come into contact with someone who has it and they have recently used the toilet seat.

Other STIs that can be contracted from a toilet seat include gonorrhoea, chlamydia, syphilis and HIV/AIDS. These infections are spread through direct contact with an infected person’s body fluids, including semen, blood and vaginal secretions.

Also Read: Know side effects of using a phone first thing in the morning

Yeast Infections: Yeast infections are caused by a fungus called Candida albicans and can be contracted through direct contact with an infected person or by coming into contact with their bodily fluids.

Symptoms of yeast infections include itching, burning or irritation around the vagina or vulva area, thick white discharge and redness or swelling around the vagina or vulva area.

E coli Infections: E coli is a bacteria that is found in faecal matter and can be contracted if it comes into contact with food or water sources that contain it. It is possible to contract E coli from a toilet seat if there has been recent faecal matter on it that has not been properly cleaned up.

Symptoms of E coli include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea and vomiting which usually last for several days before going away on their own. Always wash your hands properly after using the restroom as well as making sure that all surfaces in your bathroom have been properly disinfected in order to prevent E coli infections.

Salmonella Infections : Salmonella is another type of bacteria found in faecal matter and can also be contracted if it comes into contact with food or water sources that contain it. It is possible to contract salmonella from a toilet seat if there has been recent faecal matter on it that has not been properly cleaned up.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhoea, stomach cramps and fever. Always wash your hands properly after using the restroom as well as making sure that all surfaces in your bathroom have been properly disinfected in order to prevent salmonella infections.