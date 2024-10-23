Mercedes-Benz launches 2024 Mercedes-AMG G 63 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Mercedes-Benz India has launched 2024 Mercedes-AMG G 63 in the Indian markets. The boxy SUV is priced from Rs 3.60 crore (ex-showroom).

The AMG G 63 now gets 48V mild-hybrid tech added to the M177 3,982cc V8 engine. It produces 585hp and 850Nm of torque, but there’s an additional 22hp boost from the mild-hybrid system. It continues with the 9-speed DCT automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. The AMG G 63 now also gets an optional AMG Active Ride Control, which is Mercedes’ hydraulic, anti-rollbar-free suspension tech that made its debut on the AMG SL 63. It comes standard on the AMG Performance package, pushing top speed to up to 240kph. The updated AMG G 63 does 0-100kph in 4.3 seconds. It also gets a launch control function for the first time.

The G 63 features an AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive system for tough roads. The G 63 has a new AMG-specific bumper with three vertical louvres, stainless-steel inserts, and the AMG crest on the hood and in the exterior mirror projections for the first time. Buyers are also offered the choice of 22-inch alloy wheels and a host of colour choices.

The AMG G 63, now get the same MBUX infotainment system. It gets two 12.3-inch screens for the driver’s display and instrumentation, meaning the infotainment system is now a touchscreen for first time and brings wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets an 18-speaker, 760 Watt Burmester sound system and a new three-spoke AMG performance steering wheel.The cabin is upholstered in Nappa leather, featuring carbon fibre accents, and a customizable ambient lighting system, including ambient lighting for the air vents.

The G 63 includes a suite of advanced safety technologies, including active brake assist, lane-keeping assist, and 360-degree camera systems. The updated AMG G 63 gets as many as 31 unique MANUFAKTUR upholstery options and 29 MANUFAKTUR paint options.