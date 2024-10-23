Priyanka Gandhi draws massive crowd in Wayanad roadshow before bypoll nomination

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made a grand entry in Kalpetta, Kerala, as she prepares to file her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, marking her electoral debut. Thousands of supporters, including UDF leaders and workers, gathered to welcome her. The roadshow began at the new bus stand in Kalpetta and featured a lively atmosphere with party supporters holding placards of Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi, colorful balloons, and drum beats. The route, nearly two kilometers long, was lined with Congress and IUML colors.

Priyanka was accompanied by her family, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra, and one of their children. Senior leaders from the Congress and its ally IUML were also present, showing strong support for her candidacy.

This bypoll is notable as Priyanka steps in to contest the Wayanad seat vacated by her brother Rahul, potentially bringing the Gandhi family back together in Parliament. The Wayanad bypoll is set for November 13, with Priyanka facing off against LDF’s Sathyan Mokeri and BJP’s Navya Haridas. The event highlighted Priyanka’s significant entry into Indian electoral politics, drawing widespread attention and support.