Priyanka Gandhi files nomination for Wayanad bypoll with family and party leaders present

Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress general secretary and candidate, officially filed her nomination papers for the Wayanad by-election, surrounded by key party leaders and family members. Following a vibrant roadshow, she submitted three sets of nomination documents at the Collectorate, with her mother Sonia Gandhi, brother Rahul Gandhi, husband Robert Vadra, and son by her side. Notable figures such as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal also participated in the nomination process.

In her address to the gathering, Priyanka Gandhi reaffirmed her dedication to the Wayanad constituency, vowing to remain connected with its residents through their highs and lows. She described this moment as the start of a new journey and emphasized that she sees each voter as a teacher. Priyanka acknowledged the significance of Wayanad in her family’s political history, highlighting how the region empowered her brother Rahul Gandhi in his efforts and expressing gratitude to the local populace.

The event in Kalpetta attracted participation from several prominent Congress leaders, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, KPCC President K. Sudhakaran, and other notable figures, showcasing strong party support ahead of the bypoll.