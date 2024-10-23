Priyanka Gandhi to file nomination for Wayanad bypoll, enters electoral politics

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, is set to file her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala today, marking her official entry into electoral politics. She will be accompanied by her family, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, along with senior Congress leaders. The bypoll is scheduled for November 13, following the vacancy left by Rahul Gandhi, who had previously won both Wayanad and Rae Bareli seats in 2024.

Rahul Gandhi expressed confidence in his sister’s candidacy, stating that Wayanad holds a special place in his heart and that Priyanka would be a passionate advocate for the constituency. He added that her entry would ensure Wayanad’s needs are well-represented in Parliament. Priyanka is set to face BJP’s Navya Haridas and CPI’s Sathyan Mokeri in the upcoming election.

The Congress-led UDF has already begun its campaign efforts, with local leaders organizing door-to-door canvassing set for October 26 and 27. The election result is expected to be announced on November 23, with Priyanka’s nomination adding significant momentum to the party’s campaign.