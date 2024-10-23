Speeding car hits lorry in Kerala’s Palakkad, 5 dead; liquor bottles found

A fatal accident in Kalladikode, Palakkad, occurred on the night of October 22 when a speeding car crashed into a lorry, resulting in the deaths of five individuals. The victims were identified as Vijeesh K.K., Vishnu T.V., Ramesh, Mahesh from Thachampara, and Mohammad Afsal from Manikassery. The collision took place near the Ayyappankavu temple, with four of the passengers dying at the scene and the fifth succumbing to injuries at the hospital. The car, a Maruti Swift, was heading from Palakkad to Kongadu when it struck the lorry, which was traveling towards Palakkad. Locals rushed to help extract the victims from the wrecked vehicle, but it was reported that the car had been speeding.

The police have launched an investigation into the crash, with preliminary findings suggesting the car was not only speeding but also driving in the wrong direction. Empty liquor bottles were found inside the vehicle, prompting authorities to explore whether the occupants had been drinking before the accident. The lorry driver, Vignesh, has been taken into custody, and officials are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the exact cause. Following the incident, political parties, both UDF and LDF, canceled their election campaigns until noon as a mark of respect.

Rescue efforts were difficult, requiring significant time to pull apart the car to reach the trapped victims. According to locals and KSRTC bus passengers who assisted, one victim died while being transported to the hospital after passing Mundur. The bodies of the deceased were taken to Palakkad District Hospital, and the inquest procedures will begin today as authorities continue their investigation.