Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity indices-BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty- ended lower on October 23, 2024. BSE Sensex declined 138.74 points or 0.17% to close at 80,081.98. NSE Nifty slipped 36.60 points or 0.15% to settle at 24,435.50.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,152 against 1,736 stocks that declined, and 113 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,001. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 116, and those that hit a 52-week low was 160. A total of 228 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 341 in the lower circuit.22 out of 30 constituents of BSE Sensex ended lower.

Top gainers were Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra , Tata Consumer , Bajaj Auto , TCS, and HDFC Bank . Top losers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, Eicher Motor Shriram Finance and Power Grid.

Among the broader indices, Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 settled with gains of 1.25 per cent and 0.64 per cent repectively, on Wednesday. IT stocks outperformed in an otherwise weak market, with Nifty IT index ending higher by 2.38 per cent.

Among other sectoral indices, Financial Services, FMCG, Media, Consumer Durables, and PSU Bank managed to settle in green, while Auto, Pharma, Healthcare, and OMCs ended in red on Wednesday.